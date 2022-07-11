Abstract

BACKGROUND: To combat the coronavirus pandemic, states implemented several public health policies to reduce infection and transmission. Increasing evidence suggests that these prevention strategies also have had a profound impact on non-COVID healthcare utilization. The goal of this study was to determine the impact of a statewide Stay-at-Home and other COVID-related policies on trauma hospitalizations, stratified by race/ethnicity, age, and sex.



METHODS: We used the North Carolina Trauma Registry, a statewide registry of trauma hospitalizations to 18 hospitals across North Carolina, including all North Carolina trauma centers, to calculate weekly assault, self-inflicted, unintentional motor vehicle collision (MVC), and other unintentional injury hospitalization rates between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020. Interrupted time-series design and segmented linear regression were used to estimate changes in hospitalizations rates after several COVID-related executive orders, overall and stratified by race/ethnicity, age, and gender. Hospitalization rates were compared after 1) U.S. declaration of a public health emergency; 2) North Carolina statewide Stay-at-Home order; 3) Stay-at-Home order lifted with restrictions (Phase 2: Safer-at-Home); and 4) further lifting of restrictions (Phase 2.5: Safer-at-Home).



RESULTS: There were 70,478 trauma hospitalizations in North Carolina from 2019-2020. In 2020, median age was 53 years old and 59% were male. Assault hospitalization rates (per 1,000,000 NC residents) increased after the Stay-at-Home order, but only among Black/African American residents (incidence rate difference [IRD]=7.9; other racial/ethnic groups' IRDs ranged 0.9 to 1.7) and 18-44 year-old males (IRD=11.9; other sex/age groups' IRDs ranged -0.5 to 3.6). After major restrictions were lifted, assault rates returned to pre-COVID levels. Unintentional injury hospitalizations decreased after the public health emergency, especially among older adults, but returned to 2019 levels within several months.



CONCLUSIONS: Statewide Stay-at-Home orders put Black/African American residents at higher risk for assault hospitalizations, exacerbating pre-existing disparities. Fear of COVID-19 may have also led to decreases in unintentional non-MVC hospitalization rates, particularly among older adults. Policy makers must anticipate possible negative effects and develop approaches for mitigating harms that may disproportionately affect already disadvantaged communities.

Language: en