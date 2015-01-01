Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigated the impact of the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, since March 2020, on the occurrence and characteristics of recreational drug intoxications in the Emergency Department (ED), compared to previous years.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study METHOD: Patients ≥ 18 years old who presented to the ED of OLVG hospital in Amsterdam with recreational drug intoxication(s), with or without alcohol, were divided into the pre-COVID-19-period (January 2017 to February 2020), and the COVID-19-period (March to December 2020). An intoxication was registered by the treating physician, or retrospectively by researchers. Subgroup analysis was performed for foreign tourists, Dutch tourists and Amsterdam residents, as for the four most common drugs used.



RESULTS: A total of 3,881 patients (73.6% male, aged 32 (±12) years) were included, of whom 49.0% were tourists. During the COVID-19-period, a 53% decrease of intoxications was observed (1090.1 vs. 514.8 patients/year), with an 83% decrease of tourists (574 vs. 98.4 patients/year), 20% decrease in Dutch residents (516 vs. 416 patients/year) and 4,5% decrease in Amsterdam residents (354 vs.338 patients/year). Among Dutch patients, a significant decrease in cocaine (85.6 vs. 75.6 patients/years), MDMA (25.1 vs. 27.6 patients/year), and THC (108.6 vs. 76.8 patients/year) intoxications were observed. However, the amount of GHB/GBL related intoxications was comparable between groups (100.7 vs. 105.6 patients/year).



CONCLUSION: During the COVID-19-period, drug-related intoxications decreased by 53%. Among Dutch residents this decrease was 20%, with a significant decrease in cocaine, MDMA and THC intoxications. However, the amount of GHB/GBL related intoxications was comparable with the pre-COVID-19 period.

