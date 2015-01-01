Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are few data on injuries suffered by collegiate water polo athletes.



PURPOSE: To describe the epidemiology of injuries suffered by National College Athletic Association (NCAA) male and female water polo players by using injury surveillance data over a 5-year period. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: Deidentified data on all water polo injuries and illnesses recorded in the Pac-12 Sports Injury Research Archive from July 2016 through June 2021 were obtained and analyzed. Three men's and 4 women's teams were observed for the entire 5-year period, and 1 men's and 1 women's team was observed from July 2018 through June 2021.



RESULTS: During the observation period, 729 injuries were recorded in the database, with no differences in overall injury rates between male and female athletes (relative risk [RR] = 1.0; 95% CI, 0.9-1.2); 33.7% of injuries required a physician encounter, and 3.6% required surgery. The shoulder was the most injured body part, making up 20.6% of all injuries, followed by the head/face (18.8%) and hand/wrist/forearm (11.7%). Shoulder tendinopathy was the most common shoulder injury diagnosis (4.5% of all injuries). Concussion was the most common injury diagnosis overall, making up 11.4% of injuries, and 81.9% of concussions occurred outside of competition. Male athletes were significantly more likely than female athletes to have a concussion in an off-season practice (RR, 3.25; 95% CI, 1.2-8.8) and via contact with another player (RR, 2.9; 95% CI, 1.3-6.4). Half of the 26 surgical procedures occurring over the observation period were for chronic joint trauma of the groin/hip/pelvis/buttock, with 9 of those 13 being for femoroacetabular impingement specifically.



CONCLUSION: Among NCAA water polo athletes, the shoulder was the most injured body part; however, shoulder injuries rarely required missed time from sport or necessitated surgical intervention. Concussions were the most common injury diagnosis, had the worst return-to-play outcomes among common diagnoses, and were mostly sustained outside of competition. Femoroacetabular impingement was found to be the dominant diagnosis for which surgical intervention was required.

Language: en