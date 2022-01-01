Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Child maltreatment is often studied as a general category or individually as a subtype, but maltreatment subtypes are rarely studied simultaneously. Despite a breadth of research in the effects of child maltreatment on emotional competence, discrepant findings emerge when child maltreatment subtypes are explored. The present study aims to better understand the differential effects of childhood maltreatment subtypes on facets of emotion regulation and the recognition of specific emotions.



METHOD: A sample of 573 emerging adults (87% female) aged 18-25 was recruited to complete an online survey that asked about child maltreatment history, difficulty with emotion regulation, and involved an emotion recognition task.



RESULTS: Path analyses indicated that emotional maltreatment had a global effect on the facets of emotion regulation and the recognition of negatively valanced emotions (anger, fear, and sadness). Neglect predicted difficulties with managing impulsive behavior; sexual abuse predicted difficulties engaging in goal-directed behavior. Physical abuse was associated with poorer recognition of fear. Multigroup analysis suggested that patterns did not differ between clinically distressed and nondistressed participants.



CONCLUSIONS: These results highlight the importance of including a standard set of child maltreatment subtypes in prediction models of emotional competence to avoid the misattribution or overestimation of the effects of child maltreatment subtype on emotional competence. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

