Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Trauma as well as adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been associated with increased rates of later somatization symptoms. Some evidence has proposed that posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) can mediate this relationship. However, most data come from adult samples. This two-wave longitudinal study aimed to investigate the relationship between cumulative adversity (total amount of adverse and traumatic experiences), PTSS and somatization symptoms in adolescents.



METHOD: The sample included 150 adolescents, mean age of 16 years old (M = 15.99, SD = 1.25) with 67 (44.7%) males and 83 (55.3%) females. All were exposed to at least one traumatic event or one childhood adversity. The interval time between the two assessments was about 1 year.



RESULTS: The results showed that the PTSS Cluster E, alterations in arousal and reactivity, partially mediated the relationship between cumulative adversity and somatization symptoms (B =.09, BSE =.03, CI [.01,.15]). However, the effect size of the mediation was medium, while the direct effect was large (B =.34, BSE =.08, CI [.18,.50]).



CONCLUSIONS: While arousal and reactivity symptoms seem to play a key role in adolescents suffering from somatization symptoms, cumulative adversity have their own direct and strong contribution. Clinicians should consider assessing PTSS and cumulative adversity when caring for adolescents suffering with somatic symptoms to better deliver intervention plans.

Language: en