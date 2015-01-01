Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the factors associated with depression in residents in the post-epidemic era of COVID-19.



METHODS: A multi-stage stratified random sampling method was used to conduct a questionnaire survey among community residents through self-designed questionnaires and self-rating depression scale (SDS). Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed on the influencing factors of depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: A total of 1993 residues completed the survey of depression status. The incidence of depressive symptoms was 27.04%. The multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that female (OR 6.239, 95% CI: 2.743-10.698), BMI>24 (OR 2.684, 95% CI: 1.059-3.759), and drinking (OR 1.730, 95% CI: 1.480-3.153) were the risk factors for developing depressive symptoms. Married (OR 0.417, 95% CI: 0.240-0.652), monthly income (3001∼5000 yuan, OR 0.624, 95% CI: 0.280-0.756; >5000 yuan, OR 0.348, 95% CI: 0.117-0.625), ordinary residents (OR 0.722, 95% CI: 0.248-0.924) and urban residents (OR 0.655, 95% CI: 0.394-0.829) were the protective factors of depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Under the post-epidemic era of COVID-19, depressive symptoms among community residents have been decreased, but still need to pay more attention. Gender, BMI, drinking, marriage, monthly income, nature of personnel, and residential area are associated with the incidence of depressive symptoms.

Language: en