Abstract

In urban areas, pedestrians are the road users category that is the most exposed to road accident fatalities. In this context, the present article proposes a totally new architecture, which aims to increase the safety of pedestrians on the crosswalk. The first component of the design is a pedestrian detection system, which identifies the user's presence in the region of the crosswalk and determines the future street crossing action possibility or the presence of a pedestrian engaged in street crossing. The second component of the system is the visible light communications part, which is used to transmit this information toward the approaching vehicles. The proposed architecture has been implemented at a regular scale and experimentally evaluated in outdoor conditions. The experimental results showed a 100% overall pedestrian detection rate. On the other hand, the VLC system showed a communication distance between 5 and 40 m when using a standard LED light crosswalk sign as a VLC emitter, while maintaining a bit error ratio between 10(-7) and 10(-5). These results demonstrate the fact that the VLC technology is now able to be used in real applications, making the transition from a high potential technology to a confirmed technology. As far as we know, this is the first article presenting such a pedestrian street crossing assistance system.

Language: en