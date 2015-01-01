Abstract

According to the characteristics of rail defects, a rail microcrack detection method based on magnetoacoustic coupling effect is proposed in this paper. Firstly, the basic principle of a rail microcrack detection method based on magnetoacoustic coupling effect is described, and then the model is analyzed theoretically. Through simulation calculation, the current density distribution and Lorentz force distribution generated by electromagnetic excitation, the motion characteristics of particles under Lorentz force and the sound field distribution characteristics of magnetoacoustic signals generated by Lorentz force are obtained. Finally, an experimental platform was set up and the steel ring model was preliminarily tested. The magnetic and acoustic signals of the two steel ring boundaries excited by an electromagnetic field were collected. These signals correspond to the position distribution of the steel ring. The state change of rail microstructure will cause a change in the conductivity characteristics of rail materials, and will affect the characteristics and distribution of sound pressure in the detection. Therefore, the detection method based on the magnetoacoustic coupling effect can detect the surface microcracks of high-speed rail. This method has great feasibility and development potential in the field of rail flaw detection.

Language: en