Abstract

Landslide susceptibility maps (LSM) are often used by government departments to carry out land use management and planning, which supports decision makers in urban and infrastructure planning. The accuracy of conventional landslide susceptibility maps is often affected by classification errors. Consequently, they become less reliable, which makes it difficult to meet the needs of decision-makers. Therefore, it is proposed in this paper to reduce classification errors and improve LSM reliability by integrating the Small Baseline Subsets-Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (SBAS-InSAR) technique and LSM. By using the logistic regression model (LR) and the support vector machine model (SVM), experiments were conducted to generate LSM in the Dongchuan district. It was classified into five classes: very high susceptibility, high susceptibility, medium susceptibility, low susceptibility, and very low susceptibility. Then, the surface deformation rate of the Dongchuan area was obtained through the ascending and descending orbit sentinel-1A data from January 2018 to January 2021. To correct the classification errors, the SBAS-InSAR technique was integrated into LSM under the optimal model by constructing the contingency matrix. Finally, the LSMs obtained before and after correction were compared. Moreover, the correction results were validated and analyzed by combining remote sensing images, InSAR deformation results, and field surveys. According to the research results, the susceptibility class of 66,094 classification error cells (59.48 km(2)) was significantly improved in the LSM after the integration of the SBAS-InSAR correction. The enhanced susceptibility classes and the spectral characteristics of remote sensing images are highly consistent with the trends of InSAR cumulative deformation and the results of field investigation. It is suggested that integrating SBAS-InSAR and LSM is effective in correcting classification errors and further improving the reliability of LSM for landslide prediction. The LSM obtained by using this method plays an important role in guiding local government departments on disaster prevention and mitigation, which is conducive to eliminating the risk of landslides.

