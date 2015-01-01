|
Adaku E, Ankrah NA, Ndekugri IE. J. Eng. Design Technol. 2021; 20(3): 595-623.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The prevention through design (PtD) initiative places a duty on designers to originate designs that are inherently safe for construction, maintenance, occupation and demolition. In the UK, legislation has been introduced creating a new statutory role called the principal designer (PD) to ensure that PtD occurs during the design process. To realize this objective, PDs under the regulations must have appropriate skills, knowledge and experience (SKE) of occupational safety and health risks as they relate to construction products. However, there is a paucity of knowledge, in the extant literature and in practice, regarding what specifically constitutes PDs' SKE of PtD and how to measure the same.
Construction; Experience; Integrated model; Knowledge; Prevention through design; Skills