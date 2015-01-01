Abstract

This article aims to foster a better theoretical understanding of the narrative representation of mental and neurodevelopmental disorders, specifically depression, antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), and autism (ASD), without intellectual disability on British and U.S. coming-of-age and dramedy television series. A research pilot showed that very little research has been performed on TV series and mental disorders, which confirms the need for this particular study. To do so, the authors explore, through a systemized literature review, the depiction of medical aspects found in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), which correspond to symptoms, diagnosis, medication, and treatment within the narrative. The theoretical results seem to indicate that there has been an improvement regarding the framing of mental and neurodevelopmental disorders, but there are still copious misrepresentations and a lack of depictions of the economic realities of the healthcare system. Only a few exceptions show non-normative Western aspects, such as physical traits and gender intersectionality. In conclusion, more profound and analytical knowledge of narrative elements will provide creators with a better capacity to recognize and counter stigmatizing portrayals of these disorders to have a more positive social impact and contribute to edutainment.

Language: en