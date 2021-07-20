Abstract

In this study, we investigated the flooding accident that occurred on Metro Line 5 in the capital city of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. On 20 July 2021, owing to an extreme rainstorm, serious inundation occurred in the Wulongkou parking lot of Zhengzhou Metro Line 5 and its surrounding area. Flooding forced a train to stop during operation, resulting in 14 deaths. Based on our preliminary investigation and analysis of this accident, we designed three main control measures to reduce the occurrence of similar accidents and mitigate the impact of similar accidents in the future, given the increasing number of extreme storm weather events in recent years: (1) to conduct subway flood risk assessments and to establish an early warning system, involving real-time monitoring of meteorological information during subway operation and construction; (2) to improve subway flood control emergency plans and to establish a response mechanism for subway flooding; and (3) to strengthen safety awareness training to ensure the orderly evacuation of people after accidents.

