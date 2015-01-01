Abstract

BACKGROUND: The following study investigates the correlational relationship between behavioral activation/inhibition systems, lifestyle and mental disorders in Adolescent Athletes during the Covid-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Research methods are descriptive and correlational; "Of the eligible participants who were available during a COVID-19 quarantine period from June through August 2020 (N = 180), the Krejcie and Morgan Sampling Method was used to simplify the process of determining the sample size for a finite population [46], resulting in a calculation of N = 130 sample participants. to respond to Carver & White's Behavioral activation/inhibition systems Scale (BIS/BAS), Mille's Lifestyle Questionnaire and Goldberg & Williams's General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12). Data was analyzed using linear regression analysis and Pearson's correlation coefficient.



RESULTS: Findings showed a positive correlation of statistical significance between behavioral inhibition systems (BIS) and mental disorders in Adolescent Athletes at the 0.01 level and a negative correlation of statistical significance between scaling components of the behavioral activation systems (BAS), lifestyle and mental disorders in Adolescent Athletes at the 0.05 level.



CONCLUSIONS: Analyzing the data, it can thus be concluded that whilst behavioral inhibition and activation systems seem to work together to significantly predict mental disorders, lifestyle cannot.

Language: en