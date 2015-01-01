SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Khoshnam-Rad N, Heydari M, Mohammadi K, Mashayekhi M, Sahraei Z, Gholami K. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(7): e6091.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.6091

PMID

35903511

PMCID

PMC9314559

Abstract

Datura spp. is a potentially poisonous plant that is widely spread and is simply accessible, which can yield poisoning with a central and peripheral anticholinergic effect. We reported cases of family poisoning caused by the herbal tea with refreshing effects that were identified as Datura spp.


Language: en

Keywords

anticholinergic poisoning; Datura spp.; toxic plants

