Khoshnam-Rad N, Heydari M, Mohammadi K, Mashayekhi M, Sahraei Z, Gholami K. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(7): e6091.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35903511
Datura spp. is a potentially poisonous plant that is widely spread and is simply accessible, which can yield poisoning with a central and peripheral anticholinergic effect. We reported cases of family poisoning caused by the herbal tea with refreshing effects that were identified as Datura spp.
anticholinergic poisoning; Datura spp.; toxic plants