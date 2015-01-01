CONTACT US: Contact info
Ong YN. Cureus 2022; 14(6): e26350.
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
35903574
A ceiling fan is a hidden enemy on the ceiling of a house. When the blunt blades rotate at a high speed, it has the capability to penetrate the skull bones. This case highlights the uncommon presentation of fan blade injury and the importance of compression bandage.
ceiling fan; compression bandage; depressed skull fracture; extra-axial hematoma; penetrating head injury