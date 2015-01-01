Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study was conducted to understand the occurrence of seizure-related injuries in people with epilepsy. The relationship between injuries and clinical variables, the perception of seizure severity and quality of life (QoL) and the practice of risky activities were also assessed. The characteristics of the injuries from the onset of epilepsy and in the previous year were assessed.



METHODOLOGY: This is a prospective study to assess the occurrence of seizures-related injuries of 72 adult patients with epilepsy. Injury-related data were related to clinical variables and scores of the quality of life in epilepsy inventory (QOLIE-31) and the Seizure Severity Questionnaire (SSQ) with p < 0.05.



RESULTS: The mean age of the people with epilepsy was 45.8 ± 15.2 years and the mean length of seizure disorder was 24.0 ± 18.7 years. Seizure-related injuries occurred since the onset of epilepsy in 55 (76.4%) cases and in the previous year in 17 (23.6%) cases. Throughout the lifespan, there was a greater occurrence of injuries in younger patients, with younger age at the onset of epilepsy, using various antiseizure medications and with higher SSQ scores (T test; 54.5 ± 27.7 vs 36.1 ± 23.4, p = 0.011). Injuries in the previous year were associated with a high occurrence of previous injuries, lower scores on the QOLIE-31 (56.7 ± 18.6 vs 66.6 ± 16.1; p = 0.048), higher frequency of seizures and the perception of greater severity of seizures. Seizure-related injuries during risky activities occurred in 11 (20%) cases, associated with a longer length of epilepsy disorder (34.9 ± 15.6 years vs 22.1 ± 17.4 years; p = 0.03) and the need for surgical procedures.



CONCLUSION: The occurrence of seizure-related injuries suffered throughout the lifespan and recurrent injuries in the previous year were high. Injuries were significantly associated with epilepsy variables, the perception of greater severity of seizures and risky activities. Seizure-related injuries in the previous year have compromised QoL but not in individuals who suffered injuries throughout their lifespan.

