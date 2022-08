Abstract

Commentary on: Fox V, Dalman C, Dal H, Hollander AC, Kirkbride JB, Pitman A. Suicide risk in people with post-traumatic stress disorder: A cohort study of 3.1 million people in Sweden. J Affect Disord 2021;279:609-16.

Implications for practice and research



Previous suicide attempts as well as multiple traumas may play a role as precursors of suicides among people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and this needs additional research attention.



Timely diagnosis and treatment of PTSD is needed to prevent up to half of suicides in people with PTSD.



Health and care professionals should regularly assess suicide risk and coproduce safety plans for people with PTSD and especially for women living in deprived areas who have previously harmed themselves.



Context



The authors examined the relationship between post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide in Sweden.1 Prior to this study, …

