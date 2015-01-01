SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang L, Ni X, Li Z, Ma Y, Zhang Y, Zhang Z, Gao L, Liu X, Yan W, Fan L, Shi L. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e930118.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2022.930118

PMID

35903384

PMCID

PMC9315312

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Hospital workplace violence is one of the most frequently reported types of workplace violence in the world, and it harms the mental and physical health of medical staff. Existing research on workplace violence focused more on cross-sectional studies, than longitudinal studies. Therefore, this study examined the dynamic impact of hospital workplace violence on the mental health of medical staff, with the aim of providing appropriate countermeasures and suggestions for hospitals to develop targeted psychological intervention measures in time for medical staff who experience workplace violence.

DESIGN: A prospective cohort study. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 112 medical staff who had experienced workplace violence in the hospital for the first time were chosen. SETTING: An unconditional latent variable growth curve model was established based on the average value of the general health scale scores of medical staff, and gender and violence types (intimidation threats, physical violence) as control variables. Each medical staff was assessed for depression and anxiety at 4 different time points and the changes in the trajectories was observed.

RESULTS: There were significant differences in the incidence of mental health and anxiety among medical staff at different observation times. There were significant individual differences in the initial mental health status, growth rate of anxiety and depression of medical staff.

CONCLUSIONS: Hospitals should undertake various psychological intervention strategies based on the staff's mental health to safeguard those who have experienced workplace violence.


Language: en

Keywords

hospital; a prospective cohort study; hospital workplace violence; medical staff; mental health loss

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print