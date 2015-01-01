Abstract

Based on heightened suicide rates of LGBTQ+ people, in this essay I reclaim the desire to die as a queer desire in itself. This framework aims to demedicalize-and thus re-politicize-the desire to die as a "normal" response to living in societies of domination and violence against queer lives. Through this, I frame suicidal people as agentic beings who play crucial roles in systems of community healing in the face of compulsory vivation. Building on a strengths-over-deficits framing, I engage the disability justice concepts of access intimacy and care webs to explore queer relationality and worldmaking practices that offer alternative modes of living with the desire to die.

