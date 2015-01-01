Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies showed that each year people lose their life on the road and many people are disabled. The majority of this disability was caused by orthopedic injury related to road traffic accidents. However, in the context of Ethiopia, studies ascribed to orthopedic injuries related to road traffic accidents are limited. The study aimed to assess the pattern of orthopedic injuries related to road traffic accidents among patients managed at the emergency department of Black Lion Hospital.



METHODS: An institutional-based cross-sectional study was conducted on 354 victims of road traffic accidents with orthopedic injuries who were visiting the Emergency department of Black Lion Hospital. Patient charts were selected by systematic random sampling technique and the data was entered into Epi-data version 4.4.2.2 and exported to the static package for social science window version 26, and descriptive statistics were used for analysis.



RESULTS: The study reveals that males were mostly injured persons (71.7%) with the age group of 13-24 were the most injured. Passenger car accounts 36.3% of causes of injury followed by motorbikes (27.4%) and lower limbs were the most common anatomic site of injuries (47.9). Of all injury types, a fracture is the most common one with 71.1%, especially lower limb fracture (42.1%). More than half victims (59.5%) had open wounds, and almost half of the study subjects (51.8%) experience Road traffic accidents while they are crossing or walking along the way.



CONCLUSION: Orthopedic injuries related to road traffic accidents are the main cause of death and disability in many individuals, especially in reproductive age groups. Therefore, policy-makers should be aware of different patterns of orthopedic injuries associated with a victim of road traffic accidents to have an appropriate and sustainable capacity to manage the orthopedic injuries.

