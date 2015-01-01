Abstract

This study investigates the relationship of delusional disorder and its subtypes to criminal and violent behavior by comparing the sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of patients with and without a criminal history and identifying predictors of crime. The records of 346 patients with a delusional disorder diagnosis were retrospectively evaluated using a sociodemographic data form, a crime violence rating scale and the Overt Aggression Scale (OAS). The results show that homicide and attempted homicide were committed more frequently by patients with jealous delusions, whereas verbal assault and crimes against the public were committed more frequently by patients with persecutory and other delusions. Patients with a criminal history had more hospital admissions and longer stays. Marital status, persecutory delusions, a high OAS score and older age were found to be associated with higher risk of crime. Clinical subtypes and sociodemographic characteristics seem to discriminate delusional disorder patients' risk of crime.

