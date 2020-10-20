Abstract

BACKGROUND: Persistent post-concussion symptoms (PCS) are associated with prolonged disability, reduced health-related quality of life and reduced workability. At present, no strong evidence for treatments for people with persistent PCS exists. Our research group developed a novel intervention, "Get going After concussIoN (GAIN)", that incorporates multiple evidence-based strategies including prescribed exercise, cognitive behavioural therapy, and gradual return to activity advice. In a previous randomised trial, GAIN provided in a hospital setting was effective in reducing symptoms in 15-30-year-olds with PCS 2-6 months post-injury. In the current study, we describe the protocol for a trial designed to test the effectiveness of GAIN in a larger municipality setting. Additionally, we test the intervention within a broader age group and evaluate a broader range of outcomes. The primary hypothesis is that participants allocated to enhanced usual care plus GAIN report a higher reduction in PCS 3 months post-intervention compared to participants allocated to enhanced usual care only.



METHODS: The study is a stepped-wedge cluster-randomised trial with five clusters. The 8-week interdisciplinary GAIN program will be rolled out to clusters in 3-month intervals. Power calculation yield at least 180 participants to be enrolled. Primary outcome is mean change in PCS measured by the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire from enrolment to 3 months after end of treatment. Secondary outcomes include participation in and satisfaction with everyday activities, labour market attachment and other behavioural measures. Self-reported outcomes are measured at baseline, by end of treatment and at 3, 6, and 18 months after end of treatment. Registry-based outcomes are measured up to 36 months after concussion.



DISCUSSION: The trial will provide important information concerning the effectiveness of the GAIN intervention in a municipality setting. Furthermore, it will provide knowledge of possible barriers and facilitators that may be relevant for future implementation of GAIN in different settings. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The current GAIN trial is registered in ClinicalTrials.gov (study identifier: NCT04798885 ) on 20 October 2020.

