Næss-Schmidt ET, Thastum MM, Stabel HH, Odgaard L, Pedersen AR, Rask CU, Silverberg ND, Schröder A, Nielsen JF. Trials 2022; 23(1): e613.
35906645
BACKGROUND: Persistent post-concussion symptoms (PCS) are associated with prolonged disability, reduced health-related quality of life and reduced workability. At present, no strong evidence for treatments for people with persistent PCS exists. Our research group developed a novel intervention, "Get going After concussIoN (GAIN)", that incorporates multiple evidence-based strategies including prescribed exercise, cognitive behavioural therapy, and gradual return to activity advice. In a previous randomised trial, GAIN provided in a hospital setting was effective in reducing symptoms in 15-30-year-olds with PCS 2-6 months post-injury. In the current study, we describe the protocol for a trial designed to test the effectiveness of GAIN in a larger municipality setting. Additionally, we test the intervention within a broader age group and evaluate a broader range of outcomes. The primary hypothesis is that participants allocated to enhanced usual care plus GAIN report a higher reduction in PCS 3 months post-intervention compared to participants allocated to enhanced usual care only.
Return to work; mTBI; Activities of daily living; Behavioural therapy; Brain concussion; The Rivermead Post-Concussion Questionnaire