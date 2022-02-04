|
Citation
|
Yatirajula SK, Kallakuri S, Paslawar S, Mukherjee A, Bhattacharya A, Chatterjee S, Sagar R, Kumar A, Lempp H, Raman U, Singh R, Essue B, Billot L, Peiris D, Norton R, Thornicroft G, Maulik PK. Trials 2022; 23(1): e612.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35906663
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There are around 250 million adolescents in India. Adolescents are vulnerable to common mental disorders with depression and self-harm accounting for a major share of the burden of death and disability in this age group. Around 20% of children and adolescents are diagnosed with/ or live with a disabling mental illness. A national survey has found that suicide is the third leading cause of death among adolescents in India. The authors hypothesise that an intervention involving an anti-stigma campaign co-created by adolescents themselves, and a mobile technology-based electronic decision support system will help reduce stigma, depression, and suicide risk and improve mental health for high-risk adolescents living in urban slums in India.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; Adolescent mental health; Anti-stigma campaign; Depression and increased risk of self-harm/suicide; Electronic decision support systems; Other significant emotional or medically unexplained complaints; Primary healthcare worker; Randomised control trial; Slums