|
Citation
|
Crowe CL, Liu L, Bagnarol N, Fried LP. Perspect. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Royal Society for Public Health, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aims:To evaluate evidence on loneliness interventions that have been assessed and found effective, both for remediation and addressing fundamental causes of loneliness; to consider why population-level primary prevention strategies targeting fundamental causes are necessary, and determine areas for future research; and to outline an integrated approach to prevention considering roles for the Public Health system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
built environment; epidemiology; mental health; psychology; public health; public health policy