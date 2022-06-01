Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: Delayed neurological sequelae (DNS) are a severe complication of carbon monoxide poisoning (COP) and high predisposing rates of disability and mortality, yet the relationship between exposure factors and DNS remains unknown. The aim was to investigate the association between domestic sources of COP and DNS.



METHODS: Patients diagnosed with COP between December 2016 and November 2021 were included and divided into two groups according to their sources of poisoning and the endpoint outcome was analyzed by logistic regression before and after propensity score matching (PSM).



RESULTS: Overall, medical data from 314 patients were analyzed. In multivariate logistic regression, advanced age (adjusted odds ratio (AOR): 1.028, 95% CI: 1.008-1.049, P = 0.007), longer duration of exposure to the first treatment of hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) (AOR: 1.081, 95% CI: 1.036-1.127, P = 0.001), and intoxication by charcoal burning (AOR: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.208-8.69, P = 0.019) were associated with a higher risk of developing DNS. After 1:1 PSM, the outcomes also revealed that charcoal burning intoxication (odds ratio (OR): 8.396, 95% CI: 3.342-21.095, P<0.001) was associated with greater odds of DNS.



CONCLUSIONS: This study indicates that domestic COP caused by charcoal burning is more likely to trigger DNS than gas-emitting heaters.

