Citation
Liu S, Liu Y, Yang C, Xie D, Zhang X. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 60: 57-61.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35907270
Abstract
BACKGROUNDS: Delayed neurological sequelae (DNS) are a severe complication of carbon monoxide poisoning (COP) and high predisposing rates of disability and mortality, yet the relationship between exposure factors and DNS remains unknown. The aim was to investigate the association between domestic sources of COP and DNS.
Keywords
Carbon monoxide poisoning; Charcoal burning; Delayed neurological sequelae; Sources of domestic carbon monoxide poisoning