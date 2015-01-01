|
Crawford AD, McGlothen-Bell K, Cleveland LM. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1453.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35908051
BACKGROUND: One in three women experience sexual violence during their lifetime; however, little is known about this phenomenon with respect to justice-involved Latina mothers. Using the reproductive justice framework as a theoretical lens, we examined sexual violence in Latina mothers who had experienced incarceration and were thus involved in the justice system.
Sexual violence; Criminal justice; Latinas; Mothers; Reproductive justice; Sex-work