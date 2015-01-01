Abstract

Road pavements are exposed to traffic loading and external deterioration agents which both can compromise tire-pavement interactions, posing a threat to road safety. The surface wear generates crushed pavement materials or tire rubber wear particles which, combined with other contaminants, negatively impact the environment. In fact, these particles may remain on the road surface; adhere to tires; become airborne; or drain by rainfall to roadsides, waterways, lakes, and even open oceans. Therefore, the presence of road contaminants on road infrastructure pavements is a concern for both road safety and the environment. Although the condition of pavement, traffic intensity, airborne dust emissions, and roadside environments are significantly monitored by road practitioners, especially in urban areas, there is still a need to better evaluate the pollutants remaining on road surfaces. It is known that particles smaller than 40 μm can be trapped within micro-asperities and remain on road surfaces, while particles of larger sizes can be transported by rainfall. However, it is difficult to mobilize particles with sizes larger than 105 μm by storm water runoffs, which tend to remain on road surfaces. Hence, not only rainfall characteristics are responsible of particle's kinetics, but also particle's size and road surface roughness are important. Therefore, this paper presents an overview of road safety and environmental concerns around contaminants, highlighting the importance of the road surface characteristics in their behavior. Finally, the current methods to measure road surface characteristics and their application for environmental and safety issues are discussed.

Language: en