Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the last decade, opioid prescription policies in Norway have been liberalised and pharmaceutical opioid (PO) dispensing has increased. Against this backdrop, we examined the trends in and the correlates of accidental overdose deaths attributable to PO in the period 2010-2018 in comparison with traditional heroin overdose deaths.



METHODS: Accidental overdose deaths attributable to PO or heroin were identified through the Norwegian Cause of Death Registry (n = 1267) and cross-linked with population and patient registries. Overdose death correlates were examined using multivariable logistic regression.



FINDINGS: The trend in accidental overdose deaths attributable to PO increased significantly from 2010 to 2018. Females, people aged 50 years or older, disability pension recipients and/or those with the highest net wealth had a greater risk of a PO vs. heroin overdose death, while those dying in public spaces, living in urban areas, having recent specialized drug treatment encounters, and/or criminal charge(s) had a lower risk. Among those with primary health care encounters, those with back problems and accidents and injuries had a greater risk of a PO vs. heroin overdose death, while those with a substance use disorder had a lower risk.



CONCLUSION: The increase in accidental overdose deaths attributable to PO coincides with the period of opioid prescription policy liberalization and an increase in PO consumption in Norway. The PO and heroin overdose deaths differed in terms of the associated sociodemographic characteristics, primary and secondary health care encounters, diagnoses, and criminal charges, indicating a need for additional interventions aimed at preventing PO overdose deaths specifically.

