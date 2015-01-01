Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health risks associated with drug use are concentrated amongst structurally vulnerable people who use illegal drugs (PWUD). We described how Canadian policy actors view structural vulnerability in relation to harm reduction and policymaking for illegal drugs, and what solutions they suggest to reduce structural vulnerability for PWUD.



METHODS: The Canadian Harm Reduction Policy Project is a mixed-method, multiple case study. The qualitative component included 73 semi-structured interviews conducted with harm reduction policy actors across Canada's 13 provinces and territories between November 2016 and December 2017. Interviews explored perspectives on harm reduction and illegal drug policies and the conditions that facilitate or constrain policy change. Our sub-analysis utilized a two-step inductive analytic process. First, we identified transcript segments that discussed structural vulnerability or analogous terms. Second, we conducted latent content analysis on the identified excerpts to generate main findings.



RESULTS: The central role of structural vulnerability (including poverty, unstable/lack of housing, racialization) in driving harm for PWUD was acknowledged by participants in all provinces and territories. Criminalization, in particular, was seen as a major contributor to structural vulnerability by justifying formal and informal sanctions against drug use and, by extension, PWUD. Many participants expressed that their personal understanding of harm reduction included addressing the structural conditions facing PWUD, yet identified that formal government harm reduction policies focused solely on drug use rather than structural factors. Participants identified several potential policy solutions to intervene on structural vulnerability including decriminalization, safer supply, and enacting policies encompassing all health and social sectors.



CONCLUSIONS: Structural vulnerability is salient within Canadian policy actors' discourses; however, formal government policies are seen as falling short of addressing the structural conditions of PWUD. Decriminalization and safer supply have the potential to mitigate immediate structural vulnerability of PWUD while policies evolve to advance social, economic, and cultural equity.

Language: en