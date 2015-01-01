Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse is a widespread global problem and a violation of human rights. Although many studies have been conducted in this field in the world, the information and knowledge of child sexual abuse in Iran is still limited. This study aims to review the current knowledge in the area of child sexual abuse in Iran, and the related laws.



METHODS: The research systematic review covers the scientific literature and gray literature in Persian and English in Iranian and international databases from the beginning to June 2021 as well as Iranian laws on child protection.



RESULTS: Our study shows that in Iran knowledge on child sexual abuse is limited. The prevalence of child sexual abuse is estimated to be 1.5 to 32.5%; the risk factors for child sexual abuse encompass substance abuse, low literacy and education, parents living separately and divorce, poverty and poor socioeconomic status, and living in large families. The consequences of child sexual abuse are anxiety, depression, and social problems. Effective local interventions focused on parents and abused children have been conducted to raise awareness and prevent psychosocial harms as well as reduce aggression and physical and mental problems of children. Existing laws do not specifically address child sexual abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings showed that knowledge of child sexual abuse in Iran is limited, scattered and inconsistent and there is no suitable definition and tool for measuring child abuse in Iranian studies. National and effective interventions for the prevention of child sexual abuse have not been performed and the consequences of child sexual abuse have also not been well studied. Thus further studies are required to estimate the prevalence of child sexual abuse at the national level and to assess the factors related to child abuse, its consequences, prevention methods and development of existing laws and policies with a special focus on child sexual abuse.

Language: en