Citation
Tabor J, La PL, Kline GA, Wang M, Bonfield S, Machan M, Wynne-Edwards K, Emery C, Debert CT. J. Neurotrauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
35906800
Abstract
Increasing rates of sport-related concussion (SRC) in youth impose a significant burden on public health systems and the lives of young athletes. Accurate prediction for those likely to develop persistent post-concussion symptomology (PPCS) using a fluid biomarker, reflecting both acute injury and recovery processes, would provide the opportunity for early intervention. Cortisol, a stress hormone released through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis following injury may provide a missing physiological link to clinical recovery. This cohort study investigated the change in saliva cortisol following SRC and the association between cortisol and symptom burden in pediatric ice hockey players. Further, the association between cortisol levels and medical clearance to return to play is explored. In total, cortisol samples from 233 players were included; 165 athletes (23.6% female) provided pre-injury saliva and 68 athletes (19.1% female) provided post-SRC saliva samples for cortisol analysis. Quantile (median) regressions were used to compare cortisol between pre-injury and post-SRC groups, and the association between total symptoms (/22) and symptom severity scores (/132) reported on the SCAT3/SCAT5) and post-SRC cortisol (adjusting for age, sex, history of concussion, and time from injury to sample collection).
Language: en
Keywords
BIOMARKERS; HEAD TRAUMA; HYPOPITUITARISM; PEDIATRIC BRAIN INJURY