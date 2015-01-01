|
Citation
Geofroy B, Ghabi A, Jouvion AX, Limouzin J, Landevoisin E. Orthop. Traumatol. Surg. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35907624
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: ACL ligamentoplasty with a quadruple semitindosus graft (ST4) and double adjustable endobutton (ST4E) allow the preservation of the gracilis, which should allow more rapid recovery of soldiers following ACL reconstruction. However, the literature does not report any superiority of this technique over others in terms of return to duty and sport. HYPOTHESIS: The ST4E system allows a return to military duty at least equivalent to the semitendinosus and gracilis graft (STG) with screw fixation. MATERIAL AND METHOD: A total of 133 soldiers operated on for ACL were included, 64 by the STG technique and 69 by ST4E, with an average follow-up of 4 years. The return to duty was assessed, with recovery of skills between the first and second postoperative year, as well as the medico-administrative status at the last follow-up, muscle recovery through isokinetic tests, the sports level before/after surgery, and the failure rate.
Language: en
Keywords
Anterior cruciate ligament; ligamentoplasty; military aptitude; ST4