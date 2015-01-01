Abstract

INTRODUCTION: ACL ligamentoplasty with a quadruple semitindosus graft (ST4) and double adjustable endobutton (ST4E) allow the preservation of the gracilis, which should allow more rapid recovery of soldiers following ACL reconstruction. However, the literature does not report any superiority of this technique over others in terms of return to duty and sport. HYPOTHESIS: The ST4E system allows a return to military duty at least equivalent to the semitendinosus and gracilis graft (STG) with screw fixation. MATERIAL AND METHOD: A total of 133 soldiers operated on for ACL were included, 64 by the STG technique and 69 by ST4E, with an average follow-up of 4 years. The return to duty was assessed, with recovery of skills between the first and second postoperative year, as well as the medico-administrative status at the last follow-up, muscle recovery through isokinetic tests, the sports level before/after surgery, and the failure rate.



RESULTS: No difference was found in the return to the soldier's previous post between the STG (64%) and the ST4E (64%) (p=0.97). No difference was found for the medico-administrative status at the last follow-up, but the short-term muscle recovery, the return to sport, and the failure rate were in favor of the ST4E group.



DISCUSSION: The ST4E, adjustable double endobutton system, is comparable to the STG technique in terms of return to military duty. On the other hand, it offers faster muscle recovery with better sports results and fewer patients on prolonged sick leave (PSL). This study demonstrated that two-thirds of soldiers operated on for anterior cruciate ligamentoplasty regained their initial aptitude regardless of the technique used, which influences the army's operational capacity and on disability pension requests after service. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III, Single Center Retrospective Comparative Study.

