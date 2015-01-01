|
Citation
Sheeran N, Vallury K, Sharman LS, Corbin B, Douglas H, Bernardino B, Hach M, Coombe L, Keramidopoulos S, Torres-Quiazon R, Tarzia L. Reprod. Health 2022; 19(1): e170.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35907880
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Reproductive coercion and abuse (RCA) interferes with a person's reproductive autonomy and can be classified into behaviours that are pregnancy promoting or pregnancy preventing (including coerced abortion). However, prevalence data are lacking, and little is known about whether particular forms of RCA are more or less common. The aims of our study were to explore how frequently people seeking pregnancy counselling reported RCA, the proportions reporting the different forms of RCA, and whether there were different trends based on a range of demographic factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Australia; Violence against women; Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander women; Migrant and refugee women; Reproductive coercion; Sexual and reproductive health