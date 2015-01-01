Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: To study the influence of sambo training on the dynamics of indicators of physical health and psycho-emotional state of cadets in the process of their education.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: The research was conducted at the National Academy of Internal Affairs in 2018-2021. The research involved 17-23 years old male cadets. Two groups of cadets were formed: the experimental group (EG, n = 30), the cadets of which were engaged in sambo during their physical training sessions, and the control group (CG, n = 30), the cadets of which were engaged in the traditional methods of physical training sessions. The level of cadets' physical health was examined according to the method of the professor G. L. Apanasenko.



RESULTS: Results: The positive effect of sambo training on the cadets' physical health and psycho-emotional state was revealed. The EG cadets showed significantly (p < 0.05-0.001) better indicators among the studied ones than the CG cadets.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The results of the research allows coming to the conclusion that the high level of physical health and psycho-emotional state of the cadets who were engaged in sambo training will improve the effectiveness of their service tasks performance in the future.

Language: en