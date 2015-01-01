Abstract

Recent theorizing has emphasized the need to develop new models of successful self-control. Using materials that describe friendship-related challenges, potential ways of responding to them, and distinct frames targeting the acting self as well as more abstract ideas concerning effectiveness, three studies (total N = 542) quantified friendship-related ego effectiveness as a within-subject correlation between self-likelihood ratings and effectiveness ratings. Ego effective individuals reported higher levels of self-control (Study 1), were deemed to be more socially competent by peers (Study 2), and experienced higher levels of well-being in their daily lives (Study 3). The results highlight a form of alignment within the self-system that can be leveraged to understand variations in social behavior as well as social and emotional functioning.

