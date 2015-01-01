Abstract

Indiscriminate parking is a daily practice in most old detached housing districts. For this reason, even in the event of a fire, it is often difficult for large fire engines to enter and suppression of the fire is delayed. The purpose of this study is to develop an index to identify roads that fire trucks can enter and which roads are not, taking into account the parking conditions of single-family housing districts, and to suggest countermeasures when fire trucks cannot access through examples. To this end, indicators and criteria for evaluating fire vehicle entry grades were presented based on fire vehicle specifications, and the accessibility of fire vehicles according to vehicle parking conditions was evaluated in the detached housing district of Yeoncheon-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. As a result, it was found that the proportion of road sections with fire truck entry grade F varied from 34% to 40% depending on the time zone. This is because the demand for parking for vehicles varies from time to time. This means that in the event of a fire in the detached housing district, a route must be prepared in advance to bypass these road sections and enter the building. This study is expected to be helpful in devising a parking management plan to secure fire passageways in single-family housing districts where the road width is narrow and indiscriminate parking is routinely performed.



===



대부분의 오래된 단독주택지구에서는 무분별한 주차가 일상으로 이루어지고 있다. 이 때문에 화재가 발생해도 대형 소방자동차 진입이 어려워 진압이 늦어지는 경우가 종종 발생한다. 본 연구는 단독주택지구의 주차실태를 고려하여 소방자동차가 진입 가능한 도로와 그렇지 않은 도로를 파악하는 지표를 개발하고 소방자동차 접근이 불가능한 경우의 대응 방안을 사례를 통해 제시하는 것을 목적으로 한다. 이를 위해 소방자동차 제원을 기준으로 소방자동차 진입 등급을 평가하는 지표와 기준을 제시하고, 서울시 서대문구 천연동의 단독주택지구를 대상으로 차량 주차실태에 따른 소방자동차 접근 가능성을 평가하였다. 그 결과 소방자동차 진입 등급이 F인 도로구간의 비율은 시간대에 따라 34%에서 40%로 달라지는 것으로 나타났다. 차량의 주차수요는 시간대별로 달라지기 때문이다. 이는 해당 단독주택지구에서 화재가 발생할 경우 이들 도로구간을 우회해서 건물에 진입하는 경로를 사전에 마련해야 함을 의미한다. 본 연구는 도로 폭원이 좁고 무분별한 주차가 일상적으로 이루어지는 단독주택지구에서 소방 통로 확보를 위한 주차 관리 방안을 마련하는데 도움이 될 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko