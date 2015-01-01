|
Citation
|
Han S. J. Transp. Res. 2022; 29(2): 37-46.
|
Vernacular Title
|
단독주택지구 도로의 소방자동차 진입 가능성 지표 개발 및 활용방안
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Transport Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Indiscriminate parking is a daily practice in most old detached housing districts. For this reason, even in the event of a fire, it is often difficult for large fire engines to enter and suppression of the fire is delayed. The purpose of this study is to develop an index to identify roads that fire trucks can enter and which roads are not, taking into account the parking conditions of single-family housing districts, and to suggest countermeasures when fire trucks cannot access through examples. To this end, indicators and criteria for evaluating fire vehicle entry grades were presented based on fire vehicle specifications, and the accessibility of fire vehicles according to vehicle parking conditions was evaluated in the detached housing district of Yeoncheon-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. As a result, it was found that the proportion of road sections with fire truck entry grade F varied from 34% to 40% depending on the time zone. This is because the demand for parking for vehicles varies from time to time. This means that in the event of a fire in the detached housing district, a route must be prepared in advance to bypass these road sections and enter the building. This study is expected to be helpful in devising a parking management plan to secure fire passageways in single-family housing districts where the road width is narrow and indiscriminate parking is routinely performed.
Language: ko