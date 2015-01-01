|
Citation
|
Gaule A, Bevilacqua L, Molleman L, Roberts R, Duijvenvoorde AC, den Bos W, McCrory EJ, Viding E. JCPP Adv. 2022; 2(1): e12067.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Adolescents with conduct problems (CP) are characterised by difficulties with social relationships and display atypical social cognition, such as when interpreting emotional expressions or engaging in social problem-solving. One important aspect of social cognition that warrants investigation is the degree to which these adolescents factor others' views into their already held beliefs, and strategies used to do so. Effective social information use enables attunement to social environment, cooperation, and social problem-solving. Difficulties in this regard could contribute to problems in social interactions in adolescents with CP, and may vary with adolescents' high (CP/HCU) versus low levels of callous-unemotional traits (CP/LCU).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
callous-unemotional traits; conduct problems; social cognition