|
Citation
|
di Pentima L, Toni A. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2021; 23(3): 11-35.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Il paradosso del lockdown da COVID-19: cosa accade alle donne e ai minori nei contesti maltrattanti
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Franco Angeli)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In 2020, due to the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the lockdown was activated worldwide, requiring you to remain in your habits to curb the infection. If domestic isolation was the most effective measure to limit the spread of the virus, for victims of domestic violence, especially women and minors, this constituted an increased risk of suffering physical, sexual, psychological and assisted violence. There are many reasons at the origin of this phenomenon: the uncertainty of the evolution of the disease and the economic precariousness have been factors of greater stress, to which have been added the forced coexistence between the victim and his abuser, and the increased control of the latter, elements that have encouraged the repetition of episodes of violence. Furthermore, for the victims it was almost impossible to request help, since with the lockdown they could not leave their homes and the local services could not guarantee continuous supervision of the most at risk situations. Finally, in accordance with the literature, it was found that most of the victims, due to their psychological structure, deriving from having suffered violence of all kinds for a long time, believe that they have little control over the events and that they cannot receive help from part of the others; so for the most part they have given up on asking for external intervention to get out of the spiral of violence.
Language: it