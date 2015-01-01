Abstract

In 2020, due to the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the lockdown was activated worldwide, requiring you to remain in your habits to curb the infection. If domestic isolation was the most effective measure to limit the spread of the virus, for victims of domestic violence, especially women and minors, this constituted an increased risk of suffering physical, sexual, psychological and assisted violence. There are many reasons at the origin of this phenomenon: the uncertainty of the evolution of the disease and the economic precariousness have been factors of greater stress, to which have been added the forced coexistence between the victim and his abuser, and the increased control of the latter, elements that have encouraged the repetition of episodes of violence. Furthermore, for the victims it was almost impossible to request help, since with the lockdown they could not leave their homes and the local services could not guarantee continuous supervision of the most at risk situations. Finally, in accordance with the literature, it was found that most of the victims, due to their psychological structure, deriving from having suffered violence of all kinds for a long time, believe that they have little control over the events and that they cannot receive help from part of the others; so for the most part they have given up on asking for external intervention to get out of the spiral of violence.



Nel 2020, a causa della pandemia dovuta al virus SARS-CoV-2, in tutto il mondo è stato attivato il lockdown, richiedendo di rimanere nelle proprie abituazioni per frenare il contagio. Se l'isolamento domestico ha rappresentato la misura più efficace per limitare la diffusione del virus, per le vittime di violenza domestica, soprattutto donne e minori, ciò ha costituito un aumento del rischio di subire violenze fisiche, sessuali, psicologiche ed assistite. Molte le ragioni all'origine di tale fenomeno: l'incertezza dell'evoluzione della patologia e la precarietà economica hanno rappresentato fattori di maggiore stress, a cui si sono aggiunti la convivenza forzata tra la vittima e il suo abusante, e l'aumentato controllo di quest'ultimo, elementi che hanno incentivato il ripetersi degli episodi di violenza. Inoltre, per le vittime è stato quasi impossibile richiedere aiuto, poiché con il lockdown non si poteva lasciare la propria abitazione e i servizi del territorio non hanno potuto garantire una vigilanza continuativa sulle situazioni più a rischio. Infine, in accordo con la letteratura, è stato riscontrato che la maggior parte delle vittime, per il loro assetto psicologico, derivante dall'aver subito a lungo violenze di ogni tipo, ritengono di avere poco controllo sugli eventi e di non poter ricevere aiuto da parte degli altri; così per lo più hanno rinunciato a richiedere un intervento esterno per uscire dalla spirale della violenza.

