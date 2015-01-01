|
De Angelis G, Dragone M, De Masi F. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2021; 23(3): 59-92.
L'impatto della pandemia e delle relazioni familiari sulle condotte aggressive in adolescenza
The objective of this study is to investigate the association between the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of adolescents and their families and aggressive behavior, also analyzing the role of parental heat moderation. 1,053 adolescents completed an online questionnaire that assessed the impact of the pandemic on adolescents and family harmony, warmth, aggressive behavior and the perception of change in aggressive behavior during lockdown. Two models of structural equations were tested to evaluate the relationships between the variables. The results highlighted: a) the association between a greater personal impact of the pandemic and higher levels of aggression and an increase in this; b) the association between a greater impact on family harmony of the pandemic and an increase in aggressive behavior; c) the protective role of heat.
Language: it