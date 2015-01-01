Abstract

The objective of this study is to investigate the association between the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of adolescents and their families and aggressive behavior, also analyzing the role of parental heat moderation. 1,053 adolescents completed an online questionnaire that assessed the impact of the pandemic on adolescents and family harmony, warmth, aggressive behavior and the perception of change in aggressive behavior during lockdown. Two models of structural equations were tested to evaluate the relationships between the variables. The results highlighted: a) the association between a greater personal impact of the pandemic and higher levels of aggression and an increase in this; b) the association between a greater impact on family harmony of the pandemic and an increase in aggressive behavior; c) the protective role of heat.



L'obiettivo di questo studio è di indagare l'associazione tra l'impatto della pandemia da COVID-19 sulla vita degli adolescenti e delle loro famiglie e il comportamento aggressivo, analizzando inoltre il ruolo di moderazione del calore genitoriale. 1.053 adolescenti hanno compilato un questionario online che andava a valutare: l'impatto della pandemia sugli adolescenti e sull'armonia familiare, il calore, il comportamento aggressivo e la percezione di cambiamento del comportamento aggressivo durante il lockdown. Due modelli di equazioni strutturali sono stati testati per valutare le relazioni tra le variabili. I risultati hanno evidenziato: a) l'associazione tra un maggiore impatto personale della pandemia e livelli più elevati di aggressività e di incremento di questa; b) l'associazione tra un maggiore impatto sull'armonia familiare della pandemia e l'incremento dei comportamenti aggressivi; c) il ruolo protettivo del calore.

