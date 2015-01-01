|
Miragoli S, Badino V, Camisasca E. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2022; 24(1): 33-51.
Completezza e coerenza narrativa in bambini sessualmente abusati: il ruolo dell'età e del PTSD
(Copyright © 2022, Franco Angeli)
unavailable
In the legal field, narrative completeness and coherence represent two important elements of the child's credibility as a witness. The present study aims to analyze narrative completeness and coherence in 92 depositions of sexually abused children, with particular reference to the effect of age and the presence of post-traumatic symptoms. Each deposition was analyzed through the Narrative Categories Used to Code the Memory Reports Narrative (Bauer et al., 2014) and Coherence Coding Scheme (Reese et al., 2011) coding grids. The results confirm the significant role of age and PTSD on the content and narrative organization of childhood traumatic memories. Specifically, older children without PTSD are better able to provide narrative accounts richer in salient contextual details and a more complete description of the facts, in temporal and causal terms, with evaluations of meaning on the traumatic experience lived.
Language: it