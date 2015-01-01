Abstract

In the legal field, narrative completeness and coherence represent two important elements of the child's credibility as a witness. The present study aims to analyze narrative completeness and coherence in 92 depositions of sexually abused children, with particular reference to the effect of age and the presence of post-traumatic symptoms. Each deposition was analyzed through the Narrative Categories Used to Code the Memory Reports Narrative (Bauer et al., 2014) and Coherence Coding Scheme (Reese et al., 2011) coding grids. The results confirm the significant role of age and PTSD on the content and narrative organization of childhood traumatic memories. Specifically, older children without PTSD are better able to provide narrative accounts richer in salient contextual details and a more complete description of the facts, in temporal and causal terms, with evaluations of meaning on the traumatic experience lived.



In ambito giuridico, completezza e coerenza narrativa rappresentano due importanti elementi della credibilità del minore come testimone. Il presente studio si propone di analizzare com-pletezza e coerenza narrativa in 92 deposizioni di bambini sessualmente abusati, con parti-colare riferimento all'effetto dell'età e della presenza di sintomatologia post-traumatica. Ogni deposizione è stata analizzata attraverso le griglie di codifica Narrative Categories Used to Code the Memory Reports Narrative (Bauer et al., 2014) e Coherence Coding Scheme (Reese et al., 2011). I risultati confermano il ruolo significativo dell'età e del PTSD sui contenuti e sull'organizzazione narrativa delle memorie traumatiche infantili. Nello spe-cifico, i bambini più grandi e senza PTSD sono maggiormente capaci di fornire resoconti narrativi più ricchi di dettagli contestuali salienti e una descrizione più completa dei fatti, in termini temporali e causali, con valutazioni di senso sull'esperienza traumatica vissuta.

Language: it