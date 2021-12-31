SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fatima M, Siddiqui RA, Naz R, Khan A, Jafri RA. Pak. J. Med. Health Sci. 2022; 16(6): 87-90.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lahore Medical and Dental College)

DOI

10.53350/pjmhs2216687

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AIM: To assess the knowledge and attitude in police officers regarding domestic violence.
Study Design: Cross-sectional study
Place & Duration of Study: Police Training Centre, Saeedabad, Karachi from 1st June to 31st December 2021.

Methodology: A questionnaire based study was conducted on 72 Police officers at or above the rank of ASI selected by simple random sampling.

Results: There were 65 males and 7 females. 72.3% respondents were unaware of definition of domestic violence per WHO criterion. Majority of respondents were against physical violence in all scenarios. However, 70% held wife responsible to be verbally abused for misbehaving with husband/relatives. No significant association was found between knowledge with variables like age, gender and rank.65% of officers believe that violence should be resolved by family members.

Conclusion: Reform and policy changes are needed to train and create awareness in law enforcement agencies to increase their knowledge and modify their attitudes regarding domestic violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Domestic violence; Intimate partner/relative violence.; Police officers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print