|
Citation
|
Voepel-Lewis T, Boyd CJ, Tait AR, McCabe SE, Zikmund-Fisher BJ. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35909029
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Retaining leftover prescription opioids poses the risks of diversion, misuse, overdose, and death for youth and other family members. This study examined whether a new educational program would enhance risk perceptions and disposal intentions among parents and decrease their retention of leftover prescription opioids. STUDY DESIGN: This study is an RCT (NCT03287622). SETTING/PARTICIPANTS: A total of 648 parents whose children were prescribed opioid analgesics were recruited from a Midwestern, academic pediatric hospital between 2017 and 2019. Parents were randomized to receive routine information (control) with or without Scenario-Tailored Opioid Messaging Program intervention. INTERVENTION: The intervention provided opioid risk and mitigation advice using interactive decisional feedback. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcome measures were parents' perceptions of the riskiness of keeping/sharing opioids and child misuse measured at baseline, Days 3 and 14, their intention to dispose of leftover opioids, and their final retention decisions after the child's use (at or around Day 14).
Language: en