Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to understand the perceptions and experiences of sexual violence among Chinese men who have sex with men (MSM) in Hong Kong.



DESIGN: The study adopted a qualitative descriptive design with thematic analysis.



METHODS: Thirty-one Chinese MSM were recruited in Hong Kong from May to June 2019 using purposive sampling. Individual semi-structured interviews were conducted with the participants. The interview data were transcribed verbatim from the recordings and analysed using Braun and Clarke's thematic analysis approach.



RESULTS: Four themes were identified: (1) different forms of sexual violence, from physical to virtual; (2) inner struggles with fears and worry; (3) low awareness and perceived risk of sexual violence - 'it has nothing to do with me' and (4) dilemma towards sexual violence prevention.



CONCLUSION: The study provided qualitative evidence regarding the experiences and perceptions of sexual violence among Chinese MSM in Hong Kong. Physical and image-based forms of sexual violence were identified, which led the participants to experience psychological distress, fear of contracting human immunodeficiency virus/other sexually transmitted infections, notoriety within the gay community, and discrimination and stigmatization within their family and workplace. To reduce the risk of sexual violence, some participants were cautious about the venue in which they engaged in sex and the habit of sharing sexually explicit photos with others. However, some participants had low awareness and perceived risk of sexual violence. IMPACTS: This study was the first to fill the research gap on sexual violence issues among Chinese MSM using dating apps in Hong Kong. The qualitative findings enhanced the scholarly understanding of Chinese MSM's perceptions and experiences of sexual violence. The study findings can help nursing staff and other healthcare professionals to develop tailored primary, secondary and tertiary sexual violence prevention programmes for MSM or beyond.

Language: en