Sarik DA, Hill-Rodriguez D, Gattamorta KA, Gonzalez JL, Esteves J, Zamora K, Cordo J. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2022; 67: 34-37.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35908424
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to identify potential modifications to the Humpty Dumpty Fall Scale (HDFS) in order to enhance the accuracy of fall prediction in the pediatric population, thus contributing to the safest possible environment for the hospitalized child. DESIGN AND METHODS: A secondary analysis of data collected by Gonzalez et al. (2020), including a total of 2428 patients, was conducted for this study. Multiple logistic regression was used to examine the relationship between each parameter of the HDFS (e.g., age, gender, diagnosis, cognitive impairments, environmental factors, response to surgery/sedation/anesthesia, and medication usage) and the outcome of fall status.
Pediatrics; Falls; Risk factors; Humpty dumpty; Practice measures; Risk classification