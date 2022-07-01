Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to identify and report the incidence and mechanisms of suspected injury and concussion in women's rugby union.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional video analysis study.



METHODS: Using video analysis of non-professional, single-angle footage, cases of suspected injury and concussion were identified and reported, based on content validation and consensus by eight rugby-specific researchers, therapists, and sport medicine physicians.



RESULTS: There were 225 suspected injuries recorded in 48 games [Suspected injury rate (IR) = 117.5/1000 h (95 % CI;102.6-133.9) or 4.7 suspected injuries per match]. The on-field medical attention IR was 95.0/1000 h (95 % CI;81.7-109.9: 3.8 per game). Suspected concussions accounted for 26 % of injuries (30.8/1000 h: 95 % CI;23.5-39.7: 1.2 per game). The attacking team sustained 64 % of suspected injuries. Permanent removal from play was observed for 29 % of suspected injuries. The most common suspected injury locations were head/neck (28.4 %) and lower extremity (27.6 %). The tackle accounted for 67.1 % of all suspected injuries, with a propensity of 11.2/1000 tackle events (95 % CI;9.5-13.2) or 3.1 tackle-related injuries/game. Of tackle-related injuries, 63.6 % were to the ball carrier while 52.2 % of tackle-related concussions were to the ball carrier.



CONCLUSION: This study adds to the growing body of literature examining women's rugby. The rate of suspected injury is high compared with other studies. It is acknowledged that these are suspected injuries not supported by prospective injury surveillance. The high proportion of suspected injuries that are tackle-related warrants specific attention to identify tackle characteristics associated with injury and concussion.

