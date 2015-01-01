Abstract

Violence against health-care staff has got "even worse" since the COVID-19 pandemic--but new strategies are tackling the problem. Jacqui Thornton reports.



A new joint study by the International Council of Nurses, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Hospital Federation, and the World Medical Association has found that violence against doctors is endemic regardless of a country's security situation. Moreover, respondents to the survey thought that violence by patients or their families against health-care workers has worsened and has become more frequent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 120 responses were received to the 31-question poll from May to July, 2021. The resulting report, published on July 19, found that of those organisations that had received reports of violence, 58% of the respondents perceived an increase, 30% disagreed, and 12% were unsure. 9% of those who reported violence said it had not occurred before the pandemic. All reported verbal aggression; 82% mentioned threats and physical aggression while 27% reported staff being threatened by weapons. 21% reported the death or severe wounding of a health-care worker or patient.



International Council of Nurses Chief Executive Officer Howard Catton said concrete action was needed to end the impunity for those who are violent. "This report highlights that the threats, aggression and violence nurses and other health personnel face have got even worse during the pandemic. Employers and governments have a duty to care for their staff and to investigate and sanction when attacks on healthcare occur."...

Language: en