Abstract

This Paper has been prepared to assist in the importance of safety, their issues and precautions at construction projects like building, road, bridge and sewage etc. The objectives are to describe the processes or stages of safety measures to be followed at a construction project because prevention of accidents is a major aim of construction management, both for human and economic consideration. This safety measures suggest high level protocol at construction project to reducing accident, loss of time, escalation of project cost and loss of reputation of project. The report sought to determine the raw and practical safety issues observed at construction project and how to improve safety at sites so that loss of life, suffering, and damage resulting from avoidable accidents is prevented. In India, construction projects are gradually developing day by day and the fatalities or injures increased day by day according to nature of project so it is important to have an investigation and develop safety plan program.

Language: en