Abstract

To study and conduct safety audit that the one of reputed esteemed industry of RAFI STEELS PVL, Dindugal. The safety aspects consists of labour safety, Material safety, accident causes, Machinery safety, Ergonomic issues, Hazards identification, and Emergency safety plan. The RAFI STEELS PVL safeties forecasting technique has analysis and find out that if any deviation with compare to actual safety process. The RAFI STEELS PVL safety aspect has learned practically that standard regulation and emergency techniques used in engineering industries. The emergency safety planning and basic safety audits techniques are learned.

