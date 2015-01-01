Abstract

The major cause for global deaths and injuries are mainly due to road crashes. It is worst in developing countries due to rapid and unplanned urbanization. It was estimated in 2010 that about 1, 60,000 persons have died due to road crashes in India. Since, road safety is influenced by many factors it involves complex studies to arrive at the reasons for accidents. As a result the accident study itself remains under estimated in many of the countries specially in developing countries. In recent years several indicators are developed in order to study the factors influencing the accident and based on which the improvement measures can be adopted to reduce accident rate. In the present study two stretches are selected to validate the Road safety Index (RSI) equation and to suggest the improvements to the selected road stretches. Also an analysis is made to check if there is any improvement in the RSI value.

